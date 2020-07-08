More News:

July 08, 2020

Philly residents advised against traveling to Delaware due to COVID-19 risk

Health officials urge travelers from 18 states to isolate upon arrival to city

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly is now encouraging residents to avoid traveling to Delaware due to the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

Philadelphia officials are now recommending that residents avoid traveling to 18 states, including Delaware, that have been deemed COVID-19 hotspots.

People traveling to Philadelphia from those states also should self-quarantine for 14 days, according to travel guidance from the Department of Public Health.

If residents are unable to self-isolate for two weeks, they should wear a face covering around non-household members, such as coworkers, and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should get tested, officials said. They should remain at home until 10 days after their symptoms cease or a diagnostic test comes back negative. 

Philly health officials are using a three-color coding system to highlight each states' risk of COVID-19 transmission. 

Those with the highest risk – any state where new cases exceed 90 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period – have been designated as red. 

This includes the 18 states impacted by the travel advisory: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. 

States where the rate of new cases fall between 33-89 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period have been shaded pink. Those with the lowest risk have been designated as grey. 

Delaware is the only "red" state within a short drive of Philadelphia. There have been 1,021 new coronavirus cases there over the past seven days, but that gives the state a ratio of 105.6 cases per 100,000 residents – well above the threshold for the highest risk. 

Philadelphia COVID-19 travel advisory

The travel advisory comes as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across many states.

New Jersey, shaded grey by Philly health officials, has implemented a more similar travel advisory

It applies to people traveling from states where the COVID-19 transmission rate either exceeds 10 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day stretch or more than 10% of the total population has tested positive over a week.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington currently meet at least one of those criteria

New Jersey residents who travel to impacted states also are expected to self-quarantine for two weeks upon returning home.

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

