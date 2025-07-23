Woman accused of posing as a nurse at Pennsylvania health care facilities

A woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly using fake identities to work as a nurse at health care facilities throughout Pennsylvania.

State police are asking health care providers to check their employment records to determine whether they any the names allegedly used by Shannon Nicole Womack. She is accused of using at least 10 aliases to work as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and registered nurse supervisor at rehabilitation and nursing home facilities in various parts of the state.

Womack has been charged with identity theft, forgery, corrupt organizations, endangering the welfare of care, unlawful use of a computer and other related crimes.

Police said Womack secured her positions through staffing agencies by submitting fraudulently signed documents and by creating a fake limited liability company to deploy herself to jobs. Investigators said it appears Womack only worked at each position for a short period of time.

State police have not named the health care systems where Womack worked.

At a news conference Tuesday, state police said Womack also allegedly has impersonated four nurses from other states since 2020, adding that their investigation found 20 aliases and seven Social Security numbers associated with her, the Washington Post reported.

She's accused of using the following names in Pennsylvania:

• Shannon Nicole Parham

•Shannon Nicole Abiola

•Shannon Nicole Armstrong

•Shannon Abiola-Parham

•Shannon Nicole Grimes

•Shannon Nicole Womack

•Shannon Nicole Lawson

•Shannon Nicole Lethco

•Shannon Nicole Robinson

•Shannon Lee Lawson

The investigation into Womack began after she was stopped by police on Interstate 79 in Washington County in April, state police said. She allegedly gave state troopers a fake identity, which led them to her aliases and Social Security numbers.

Health care providers have been asked to call state police at (724) 223-5200 if their employment records include any of the names allegedly used by Womack.

State police said they are collaborating with the Department of Health, Department of State and multiple district attorneys and states on the case.