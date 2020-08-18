More Events:

August 18, 2020

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square

Classes are free on Thursday mornings

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Franklin Square Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Instructors from Yoga Garden will lead vinyasa classes in Franklin Square. The 9:30 a.m. workout on Thursdays is free, but registration is still required. Remember to bring a mat and water bottle.

Franklin Square reopened in July after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the park has launched Summer Splash, which includes small, socially distant events at the park.

Through the end of the summer and into early fall, if weather permits, Franklin Square will offer outdoor yoga.

RELATED: 'When Women Lost the Vote' opening at the Museum of the American Revolution | Wax + Wine in Philly moves candle making experience outdoors | Saturday morning outdoor workouts offered at The Bourse in Old City

Instructors from Yoga Garden will lead the classes. The workouts will take place Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Those interested can sign up online and pay a class fee.

Free yoga also will be offered on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Registration is still required.

Another way to get fit for free at the park is by using the new walking loop. Look for colorful ground decals to know where to go. Three loops equal one mile.

There's also new signage for families visiting the park with suggestions for ways to get kids up and moving.

Franklin Square is located at Sixth and Race streets.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Franklin Square

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook?
081720MilesSanders

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Flyers

What they're saying: Flyers beating Canadiens at their own game, and frustrating Montreal in the process
Hart-Voracek_081720_usat

Food & Drink

Kevin Smith to open real-life Mooby's restaurant pop-up in New Jersey next month
Kevin Smith Mooby's

Museums

'When Women Lost the Vote' opening at the Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved