Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square

Franklin Square reopened in July after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the park has launched Summer Splash, which includes small, socially distant events at the park.

Through the end of the summer and into early fall, if weather permits, Franklin Square will offer outdoor yoga.

Instructors from Yoga Garden will lead the classes. The workouts will take place Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Those interested can sign up online and pay a class fee.

Free yoga also will be offered on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Registration is still required.

Another way to get fit for free at the park is by using the new walking loop. Look for colorful ground decals to know where to go. Three loops equal one mile.



There's also new signage for families visiting the park with suggestions for ways to get kids up and moving.

Franklin Square is located at Sixth and Race streets.

