August 14, 2020

Wax + Wine in Philly moves candle making experience outdoors

Reservations can be made for groups of up to five people

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly's candle bar Wax + Wine has reopened. The candle making experience is now being offered outside on Pine Street. It's still BYOB.

We're all spending more time in our apartments and houses than usual due to the ongoing pandemic, which means it's important to make our homes as cozy as possible. One way to create a serene space is with candles.

You could stock up on favorites from Bath & Body Works, or splurge on bestsellers from Anthropologie. OR you could make your own candles and get a fun experience out it, while also getting a useful keepsake.

Watch movies for free at drive-in theater outside Mann Center in Fairmount Park

Wax + Wine in Philadelphia has reopened and is offering candle making workshops outdoors. Reservations are currently being accepted for groups of up to five guests.

Spots are available on Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 to 8:30 p.m., on Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. 

The cost is $50 per person and includes two 8-ounce candles. Each reservation allows 90 minutes for guests to make their candles and hang out.

The experience is BYOB and light snacks also are permitted. Disposable wine cups will be provided to guests who show up with bottles.

Masks will be worn by employees and must be worn by guests when not eating or drinking. More details on the shop's COVID-19 safety protocols can be found onlineWax + Wine is located at 1034 Pine St.

