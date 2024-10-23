More News:

October 23, 2024

Former N.J. trooper sentenced to probation for punching handcuffed woman

Nicolas Hogan, 28, struck her after she spit toward another trooper from the back of a squad car in 2022, prosecutors said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sentencing
NJ Trooper Sentenced Doug Hood/USA TODAY NETWORK

Former New Jersey State Trooper Nicholas Hogan, 28, of Gibbstown, was sentenced to two years of probation for striking a handcuffed woman who was in the back of a squad car in Upper Deerfield in September 2022. Hogan pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree aggravated assault in August.

A former New Jersey state trooper who pleaded guilty to punching a woman while she was handcuffed in the back of a squad car two years ago was sentenced to two years of probation on Thursday, the New Jersey Office of Attorney General said.

The incident happened in Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County, during the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2022. Nicholas Hogan, 28, of Gibbstown, Gloucester County, was among the state troopers investigating a report of a woman who was trespassing and appeared to be intoxicated, authorities said.

MOREMan caught on video setting fire outside Old City synagogue early Tuesday

After the woman was handcuffed and placed in the back of the squad car, Hogan claimed she spit in the direction of another trooper from the backseat. He then leaned into the car to warn the woman, who spit in his direction, prosecutors said. Hogan responded by striking the woman while carrying a metal flashlight in his hand.

Investigators reviewed bodycam footage that shows the woman crying and her face covered in mucous. The woman had asked for a tissue multiple times but was never given one, prosecutors said. From the back of the squad car, she was seen spitting on the ground from an open passenger door, including in the area of a trooper standing nearby.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Hogan had "inexcusably crossed the line" by hitting the woman, who filed a lawsuit against state police, Hogan and other troopers in August.

Hogan pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault in July. As part of his sentence in New Jersey Superior Court in Cumberland County, Judge Joseph M. Chiarello suspended the jail term of 364 days. Hogan will not have to serve that time if he meets the conditions of his probation.

Hogan was suspended without pay after he was charged in November 2023. He was fired by state police last month. Hogan's sentence bans him from future public employment.

“This was an unjustified act of violence against a defenseless, distraught woman," Platkin said Wednesday. "It was not needed to control this situation — the victim was already detained and in handcuffs — and there was no legitimate objective to using force in this instance, violating policy and the law."

Last month, Platkin's office ordered sweeping state police reforms after a pair of investigations found "deeply troubling conduct" related to the department's handling of internal complaints and allegations of racial profiling within the agency.

During the investigation of the incident in Upper Deerfield, the attorney general's office did not identify the woman who was hit by Hogan. In the lawsuit, filed in August, she's identified as Tiffany Conto.

The suit claims Conto was arrested that night and charged with throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, NJ.com reported. The charges were dropped two weeks after the incident.

Conto's lawsuit alleges that after she was struck, she was taken back to a state police barracks and had her face pressed into a cement wall while she was searched. Conto said she was treated at a hospital for injuries to her face, neck and shoulder and then spent 10 days in jail, including seven in solitary confinement, according to the lawsuit.

Conto said she suffered severe emotional distress in addition to her injuries. She is seeking $1.5 million in damages.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sentencing Cumberland County Crime New Jersey New Jersey State Police

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Vasectomy in your future? Here’s what to expect.

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Woman who recorded Wildwood tram recording sues city for unfair use

Tram Car lawsuit

Health News

Infant deaths rose after abortion ruling

Infant Deaths Dobbs

Arts & Culture

Philly's new portal sculpture goes live at LOVE Park

Portal Sculpture Philadelphia

Sixers

15 predictions for the 2024-25 Sixers season

Maxey 10.22.24

Holiday

East Passyunk celebrating the fall with a 'witch craft crawl' and festival

East Passyunk Halloween

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved