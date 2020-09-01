Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup

The Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival will be a completely virtual experience this year. The event promises to bring the wonders of the world directly into your living from Wednesday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 27.

The festival works to inspire and entertain, but also to inform a wider audience on important topics like climate change and the plight of many Indigenous communities.

The 2020 lineup includes 13 programs with a total of 11 feature films and 39 shorts, plus Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

"This year's virtual format offers viewers the flexibility of a customized viewing experience," said Alexandra Drobac Diagne, artistic director.



A pass to see all of the programs is $30. Individual program tickets are $12. Tickets and passes will be available online for purchase beginning Friday, Sept. 4.



There are lots of interesting films to be streamed, including a locally-made short that explores Philadelphia's trash issues, called "Beyond the Philth," and a Roxborough youth's first-hand account of Philadelphia students' strike for climate justice in 2019, called "Organize for Our Lives."

Other highlights include the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Honeyland" about Europe's last female bee-hunter; "Mossville: When Great Trees Fall," which tells the story of a century-old Black community uprooted by petrochemical plants; and "The River and The Wall," where five friends explore the potential environmental and social impacts of the proposed border wall between Texas and Mexico.