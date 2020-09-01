More Events:

September 01, 2020

Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup

The films selected for the 2020 edition address a range of timely and important issues

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Films
Environmental Film Fest Pixabay/Pexels

The lineup for the fourth annual Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival includes 13 programs with a total of 39 shorts and 11 feature films.

The Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival will be a completely virtual experience this year. The event promises to bring the wonders of the world directly into your living from Wednesday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 27. 

The festival works to inspire and entertain, but also to inform a wider audience on important topics like climate change and the plight of many Indigenous communities.

RELATED: Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall | 'Miss Juneteenth' crowned BlackStar Film Festival winner

The 2020 lineup includes 13 programs with a total of 11 feature films and 39 shorts, plus Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

"This year's virtual format offers viewers the flexibility of a customized viewing experience," said Alexandra Drobac Diagne, artistic director.

A pass to see all of the programs is $30. Individual program tickets are $12. Tickets and passes will be available online for purchase beginning Friday, Sept. 4.

There are lots of interesting films to be streamed, including a locally-made short that explores Philadelphia's trash issues, called "Beyond the Philth," and a Roxborough youth's first-hand account of Philadelphia students' strike for climate justice in 2019, called "Organize for Our Lives."

Other highlights include the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Honeyland" about Europe's last female bee-hunter; "Mossville: When Great Trees Fall," which tells the story of a century-old Black community uprooted by petrochemical plants; and "The River and The Wall," where five friends explore the potential environmental and social impacts of the proposed border wall between Texas and Mexico.

Details on all of the films included in this year's festival, as well as many of their trailers, are available on the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Films Philadelphia Documentaries Environment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles make ESPN's list of Top 100 players for 2020, with Carson Wentz leading the way
400922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Government

Pennsylvania eviction moratorium set to expire as thousands face housing crisis
Moratorium COVID-19 Pennsylvania

Prevention

Jefferson, Temple universities partner to reduce strokes in North Philly
Philly Stroke Prevention

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in RB Leonard Fournette?
090120LeonardFournette

Taylor Swift

Fan designs impressive Taylor Swift-themed amusement park
Taylor Swift fan amusement park.png

Family-Friendly

Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall
scarecrow contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved