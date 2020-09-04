Yoga on Emmy Squared's rooftop extension combines exercise with pizza

Emmy Squared in Queen Village recently opened up rooftop dining to guests, and now it will also use the outdoor space to host yoga.

Instructor Joanna Da Sylva from Queen Village's Terenga Yoga and Emmy Squared's co-founder Emily Hyland, a longtime yoga teacher, will lead the class on Saturday, Sept. 12.



After working out, attendees can enjoy a half pizza and salad along with a cocktail. The food and drink is included in the ticket price, which is $35.

Emmy Squared's selection of Detroit-style pizzas include the margarita with burrata and basil; a Nashville hot chicken pie with white sauce and chopped pickle; a red pie with pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and honey, and much more.

Those interested in the event can RSVP by emailing emily@pizzalovesemily.com. Class spots are limited and will be first come, first served. Remember to bring water and a yoga mat.

The class will begin at 10:30 a.m. Then at 11:45 a.m. cocktails will be served and at noon guests will enjoy lunch.

More dates for yoga and pizza will be announced soon. Emmy Squared is located at 632 S. 5th St.