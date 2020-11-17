More Events:

November 17, 2020

Curiosity Doughnuts pop-up coming to East Passyunk Avenue

The doughnuts will be sold from Nick Elmi's ITV

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Doughnuts
Curiosity Doughnuts Courtesy/Curiosity Doughnuts

You'll now be able to get your Curiosity Doughnuts fix without heading to the suburbs. The doughnuts will be sold in South Philly on select dates this winter.

ITV on East Passyunk Avenue has transformed into a Christmas-themed bar in previous winters.

This year, Nick Elmi's restaurant will take on another identity. It will be the location of a Curiosity Doughnuts pop-up.

RELATED: Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo is festive, family-friendly attraction | Primary Plant Based offers vegan takeout in Old City

Curiosity Doughnuts originally started in New Jersey and then moved to Montgomery County. Before the announcement of the Philadelphia pop-up, the only place locally to get the flavorful breakfast treat was inside the Whole Foods Market in Spring House, or at the Whole Foods in Princeton, New Jersey on the weekends.

On Wednesday, the doughnuts will be available at ITV from 8 a.m. until they sell out. But Curiosity Doughnuts will be back again Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. 

Starting Dec. 4, the pop-up will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through at least the end of the year. On Fridays, the doors will open at 8 a.m. Sales will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The pop-up will sell rotating flavors, but expect some cult-classics, including the famed Curiosity Cruller. There will be vegan donuts, as well, and Elmi and Alex Talbot of Curiosity Doughnuts will collaborate on a few exclusive flavors.

The doughnuts will be $3 each and guests also can grab a cup of coffee for $3. For every baker's dozen purchased, customers will get either a free extra doughnut or a free coffee.

ITV is located at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave.

The pop-up is one creative way for the restaurant to use its space during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the news of tightening restrictions in the city through the end of 2020.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff



