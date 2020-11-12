Primary Plant Based offers vegan takeout in Old City

A new vegan concept will debut this month from Mark McKinney, the executive chef of Royal Tavern, Cantina Los Caballitos, Cantina Dos Segundos, Khyber Pass Pub and Triangle Tavern.

The pop-up, called Primary Plant Based, will open on Friday, Nov. 20 out of the kitchen at Khyber Pass Pub in Old City. Only takeout will be available.

Chef McKinney is equally known for his vegan and meat-lover dishes, like his popular Royal Burger at Royal Tavern. As a long-time vegan, he has wanted to do a plant-based concept for several years, according to a press release.

"My vegan food is health forward with major Asian and world influences," McKinney said.

Primary Plant Based will feature dishes that change frequently and reflect what's in season. Dishes on McKinney’s initial menu will include sweet potato toast, spicy peanut mole noodles, maitake mushrooms and grits, rou jia mo "meat sandwiched in bread" and baked churro doughnuts with chocolate ganache.

"I know chef Mark is loved in the vegan community, but I expect many of our guests to be vegan-adjacent or veg-curious," said Stephen Simons, co-owner of Primary Plant Based, Royal Boucherie and Royal Sushi & Izakaya. "I'm a meat eater, but at least once or twice a week my family and I like to eat a completely plant-based meal. I think that Primary Plant Based will make this a lot easier for us and others looking for some healthy and delicious dining options."