Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo is festive, family-friendly attraction

Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo will return for the holiday season, transforming the Montgomery County attraction into a colorful winter wonderland with thousands of lights across its 16 acres.

After debuting in 2018, Wild Lights has quickly become a popular annual celebration for families in the Greater Philadelphia region.



There are all-new light installations and holiday decorations for 2020. Also, each night of Wild Lights will feature entertainment, such as animal encounters, live performances, holiday music, photos with Santa and carousel rides.

The zoo will maintain the same COVID-19 safety measures that it has had in place since the zoo's reopening. Admission tickets are timed to manage park capacity and masks are required. Guests also are encouraged to keep a minimum distance of six feet between themselves and other visitors.

Wild Lights will return Friday, Nov. 20, and run through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Admission is $12.95 for adults and children. Members can purchase Wild Lights tickets for $10.95. Children ages 2 and younger can attend for free.

Friday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 30

5-9 p.m. | $12.95 per person

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401

