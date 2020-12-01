Bistro Romano hosting outdoor wine tasting this December

This December, you can take a trip to a cozy European town with cobblestone streets and excellent wine without ever leaving Philadelphia.

Italian restaurant Bistro Romano is hosting a wine tasting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Shambles, an open-air event space at Headhouse Square with historic charm.

Guests will be seated at tables for the outdoor tasting, which will have heaters set up for warmth. There will be 35 wines from around the globe available to try between 6 and 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and can be purchased online. The price includes your table, wines and bistro bites. There's a maximum of four people per table and masks are required when not sitting down to eat and drink.

If you've been looking for something different to do this winter – and also want to support a local restaurant – then make sure to purchase a ticket. There's limited space at the event.

Bistro Romano operates a wine shop, too, with some bottles discounted up to 50%.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

$35 per person | 6-8 p.m.

Bistro Romano

120 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

