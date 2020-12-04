Walnut Street Cafe becomes holiday market for limited time

Walnut Street Cafe in University City has transformed the restaurant, both inside and out, into a European-style Christmas market.

There are gifts and winter decor, as well as a pop-up bottle shop with unique offerings that you won't find in most state liquor stores.

A group who won a Michelin star for their wine savvy in New York curated the selection, with input from nationally celebrated sommelier Patrick Cappiello.

There are bundles of four-packs handpicked by Cappiello that make easy, thoughtful gifts. And while the wines seem fancier than your average go-to bottle, most are around wholesale price. They're being offered at a lower price point in an effort to encourage the community to shop for their holiday wines at a small, local business.

Walnut Street Cafe's Christmas market also is selling items from boutiques, artisans and gyms that would make good gifts, as well as cards, wreaths and artisanal food and beverage offerings. Free gift wrapping is available.

There are to-go cocktails in reusable thermoses, too, so shoppers can treat themselves while buying for others.

The market is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 19. It's also serving as a donation point for Toys for Tots and is accepting unwrapped toys.

Below are a few photos of the market.

Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce There's a bottle shop inside the restaurant will some unique wine offerings.



Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce Coffee and cocktails can be purchased to go.

