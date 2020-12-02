Fond setting up street pop-up with cheesesteaks, sausages

Fond in South Philly is bringing sausage sandwiches and cheesesteaks to the street from Wednesday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 6.

Chef Lee Styer will grill on 11th and Tasker streets outside of the restaurant, and there will be a few alcoholic beverages like spiked cider and beer for sale, too.

Cheesesteaks ($10) with American cheese and fried onions will be sold at the pop-up on Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., as well as New England clam chowder, potato salad and baked goods like molasses spiced cookies.

The sausage sandwiches will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during what Fond calls "Sausage in the Street," which it launched last week.

Offerings include Thai pork sausage ($9) with a red curry aioli and Napa cabbage slaw on homemade sourdough grilled flat bread and red wine, rosemary, juniper lamb sausage ($9) accompanied by apple salad and homemade mustard on sourdough grilled flat bread.

In addition, a hearty beef and lamb soup ($5) served in a paper cup to go will be available.

Fond also is partnering with Philabundance on a food drive through Dec. 11. There's a drop off location outside of the restaurant where anyone can donate canned goods.

Fond is located at 1537 S. 11th St.