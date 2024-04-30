More Culture:

April 30, 2024

Camden County opens new dog park in Cherry Hill along Cooper River

The waterfront space has enclosures for big and small dogs, agility equipment and a pavilion.

By Michael Tanenbaum
A new dog park is now open in the section of Cooper River Park that's in Cherry Hill. It has separate fenced areas for large dogs and small dogs, agility equipment and a pavilion. The park is near 953 Park Blvd.

Dog owners have a new place in Camden County to take their pets for a playful outing at Cooper River Park, where a $775,000 project is now finished and open to the public.

The new dog park offers separate fenced areas for large dogs and small dogs, agility equipment and a pavilion. There are also picnic tables and benches surrounding the play areas.

The park is in the same area as the former dog park that was demolished last year, near 953 Park Blvd. The work on the new park began last fall, and its $775,000 price tag included removal of the old dog park.

"We used community feedback to guide us through this process and we think this new space will please everyone so please, bring your furry friends out to the new Cooper River Dog Park," Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash said in a statement.

A dog enjoys a new place to play at Cooper River Park.

Cooper River Park's new dog park is part of a $100 million investment in revitalizing Camden County's recreational areas.

Cooper River Park spans about 346 acres and covers parts of Pennsauken, Cherry Hill, Collingswood and Haddon Township. It's amenities include fishing, softball fields, a cross-country course, bocce ball, a boathouse and a yacht club. 

The dog park is part of the county's $100 million Parks Alive 2025 plan, which aims to make enhancement to the 24 parks, conservation areas and waterways. The initiative brings together local governments and nonprofits to invest in recreation, infrastructure and trails.

One of the biggest Parks Alive 2025 projects in the works is the Camden County LINK Trail, which will offer a continuous path from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge through 17 communities in Camden County.

As part of that project, a 12-foot-wide pedestrian and cyclist bridge is planned to cross the Cooper River near Admiral Wilson Boulevard between Flanders Avenue and the Speedway gas station in Camden. The $1 million bridge plan is being funded by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Later phases of the LINK trail will extend it 34 miles until it connects to the Atlantic County trail, which runs all the way to the Jersey Shore at Cape May Point.

Hours at the new dog park are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum
