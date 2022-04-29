More News:

April 29, 2022

LINK trail from Philly to Jersey Shore is part of Camden's $100 million parks plan

The 34-mile path will be open to both pedestrians and cyclists and is expected to be completed by 2025

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Parks
LINK trail Camden Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 34-mile LINK trail, planned as part of Camden's $100 million Parks Alive 2025 initiative, will run from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Winslow Township, where it will connect with the Atlantic County trail that extends to Cape May Point.

The Camden County Board of Commissioners unveiled a $100 million plan to revitalize 24 parks and create a link trail that will open a path running from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Cape May Point in the coming years.

The Parks Alive 2025 plan has been in the works for several years, bringing together non-profits and local governments to invest in infrastructure, trails, waterways and recreation in the county's park system.

A key facet of the plan will be the $10 million LINK trail, a 34-mile active transportation corridor that will be developed in four phases. The off-road, 12-foot-wide trail will be open to pedestrians, bicycles and other personal mobility vehicles. The LINK trail's path is shown in the map below.

The LINK trail will begin at the Ben Franklin Bridge bicycle/pedestrian ramp in Camden, which can be reached from Philly by foot or on a bike, and run through 16 municipalities in Camden County before connecting with the Atlantic County trail. That trail runs all the way to Cape May Point.

LINK Trail Map CamdenSource/Camden County

A map of the LINK trail


A few miles of the LINK trail already have been constructed, but the full project and parks improvements are expected to be completed by 2025.

“Parks Alive 2025 is the largest investment into the county’s public parks since the Roosevelt Administration and the WPA,” said Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash, the liaison to the Camden County Parks Department. “These projects will address a variety of concerns from environmental issues to improving accessibility and more. By the time these projects are complete, our county’s parks will be a place for everyone, from every walk of life to enjoy.”

The plan for the parks represents a $56 million investment, including more than $51 million dedicated to construction costs and $5 million for planning and design. Many of the county's parks are situated around lakes and ponds, where accessibility and amenities will be improved, and others are more oriented toward recreation such as playgrounds, athletic fields and amphitheaters.

The 24 parks and conservation areas in Camden County cover more than 4,000 acres, including municipal spaces and pinelands.

Another major investment will include $25 million for the Newton Creek Water Quality Project, which will remove sediment to improve natural infrastructure and waterway accessibility.

All of the money and resources for these projects will come from existing funds without the creation of any new taxes to finance them, officials said. The funding comes from state and federal grants, open space funds, private donations and help from non-profits such as the William Penn Foundation and the New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

“Not only are these projects beneficial for the residents and visitors who access our parks, but we know that the health and welfare of our overall community is dependent on preserved and maintained green spaces and clean waterways,” Nash said. “That’s why our partners from the Trust for Public Lands, Upstream Alliance, New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Tri-County Sustainability are here with us advocating for this generational investment in our 5,200 acres of parkland and open space.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Parks Camden Cycling Trails Philadelphia New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Frustration mounts in SEPTA's transit police union as crime plagues system
SEPTA Transit Police Union

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Children's Health

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11
COVID-vaccines for children

Phillies

Has 'hittin' season' come early for the Phillies this year?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-hitting_042722_USAT

Food & Drink

Rosati's new water ice flavor benefits Delaware County church helping Ukrainian refugees
Rosati's Ice Ukraine

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas
Sueno Cinco de Mayo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved