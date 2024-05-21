More Culture:

May 21, 2024

The Kimmel Center plans to replace Volvér with a new restaurant this fall

The performing arts venue's new concessions operator is taking over the space being left vacant by the Jose Garces creation.

Kimmel Center Concessions Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, the Kimmel Center's new concessions operator, is developing a restaurant to take over the space being vacated by Volvér later this summer.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts are bringing in a high-end food and drinks provider to handle concessions at the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music and Miller Theater. 

Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, which provides culinary services to more than 80 venues in New York City and London, also will take over the Kimmel Center's restaurant and cafe space. The current restaurant, Volvér, will close this summer. The cafe space previously was occupied by Garces Trading Co., which closed in January. Both were created by celebrity chef Jose Garces and owned by Ideation Hospitality. 

Rhubarb Hospitality Collection plans to reopen the Kimmel Center restaurant in the fall with a "fresh look and exciting new concept and menu," according a news release. Plans for the café are in development. A spokesperson for Oak View Group, which owns RHC, said details on the restaurant and café will be unveiled "later this year." 

RHS will cater its first event – the Great Stages Gala honoring Marian Anderson – at the Kimmel Center on Saturday, June 8, and begin operating concessions on Monday, June 10. 

RHS provides culinary services to several high-profile international venues, including the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. It also operate several restaurants in London, New York and Berlin. 

"Cultural organizations like The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts have a renewed focus on providing a high-quality, full guest experience, and premium food and beverage offerings play an integral role," said Chris Granger, president of OVG360, which oversees venue services and hospitality for Oak View Group.

