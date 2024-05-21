Heading to the Jersey Shore on Friday? Chickie's & Pete's may pay your toll

If you're heading down the shore Friday for Memorial Day weekend, you probably won't miss traffic. But you might get your toll covered on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Chickie's & Pete's is footing the bills for travelers passing through the eastbound Egg Harbor toll plaza from 4-5 p.m. Friday. as part of its "Free Toll Friday" promotion. The $4.70 toll will be covered for E-ZPass users and those who otherwise would pay with cash.

More than 285,000 drivers cruise along the Atlantic City Expressway on a typical Memorial Day weekend. Chickie's & Pete's and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have hosted the promotion nearly every year since 2013.

"Free Toll Friday is one of my favorite summertime traditions," Chickie's & Pete's chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said in a statement. "It's a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way."

Ciarrocchi said pays the tolls on Memorial Day weekend to honor his dad and uncles, who served in the military. His Uncle George, who was his restaurant mentor, won a Silver Star, the third-highest military combat award.

Chickie's & Pete's also is hosting a celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway. Drivers can nab free food from Chickie's & Pete's, Hershey's Ice Cream, and Mars and Carlo's Bakery. They also can stop by vendor booths and other food trucks. Plus, kids can see animals from the Funny Farm rescue and Dalmatian puppies.

Free Toll Friday

Friday, May 24

4-5 p.m. | Free

Egg Harbor Toll Plaza

Atlantic City Expressway