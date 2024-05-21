More Events:

May 21, 2024

Heading to the Jersey Shore on Friday? Chickie's & Pete's may pay your toll

From 4-5 p.m., drivers can pass through the Atlantic City Expressway's Egg Harbor exit for free.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Atlantic City Expressway
Free Toll Friday Memorial Day Weekend Provided Image/Kory Aversa PR

On 'Free Toll Friday,' Chickie's & Pete's is covering the tolls of drivers taking the Atlantic City Expressway's eastbound Egg Harbor exit from 4-5 p.m. Friday.

If you're heading down the shore Friday for Memorial Day weekend, you probably won't miss traffic. But you might get your toll covered on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Chickie's & Pete's is footing the bills for travelers passing through the eastbound Egg Harbor toll plaza from 4-5 p.m. Friday. as part of its "Free Toll Friday" promotion. The $4.70 toll will be covered for E-ZPass users and those who otherwise would pay with cash.

MOREParker's plans for Fairmount shelter has some neighbors worried, but Penn expert says don't fear a crime uptick

More than 285,000 drivers cruise along the Atlantic City Expressway on a typical Memorial Day weekend. Chickie's & Pete's and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have hosted the promotion nearly every year since 2013. 

"Free Toll Friday is one of my favorite summertime traditions," Chickie's & Pete's chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said in a statement. "It's a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way."

Ciarrocchi said pays the tolls on Memorial Day weekend to honor his dad and uncles, who served in the military. His Uncle George, who was his restaurant mentor, won a Silver Star, the third-highest military combat award. 

Chickie's & Pete's also is hosting a celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway. Drivers can nab free food from Chickie's & Pete's, Hershey's Ice Cream, and Mars and Carlo's Bakery. They also can stop by vendor booths and other food trucks. Plus, kids can see animals from the Funny Farm rescue and Dalmatian puppies. 

Free Toll Friday

Friday, May 24 
4-5 p.m. | Free
Egg Harbor Toll Plaza
Atlantic City Expressway

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Atlantic City Expressway Atlantic City Tolls Jersey Shore Chickie's & Pete's New Jersey Transportation

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey: June 28 at Parx Casino
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Free Library of Philadelphia

Free Library adds video games to its catalog
Free Library adds video games.png

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Health News

New measles case reported in Philadelphia region
Measles outbreak

Food & Drink

Pizza Brain to close its Fishtown shop, search for new home
Pizza Brain Fishtown

Phillies

Bryce Harper helps high schooler with prom proposal
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Nationals-May-2024

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer Memorial Day weekend activities
museum american revolution memorial day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved