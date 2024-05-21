More Culture:

May 21, 2024

Vita to open Italian restaurant connected to its gelato shop in Rittenhouse

The reservation-only eatery with homemade pasta is on the other side of the shop's Ferrari-red door that looks like a refrigerator.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Rittenhouse Vita Restaurant Provided Image/Mike Prince

Vita's new Italian restaurant is connected to the gelato shop at 261 S. 17th St.

Since they opened their gelato parlor in Rittenhouse in the fall, the owners of Vita have quietly been planning an Italian restaurant on the other side of a Ferrari-red door that looks like a refrigerator.

At the end of May, Massimo and Ana Boni will open that door and start dinner service for their new concept at 261 S. 17th St.

“We’ve put a ton of hours into perfecting this space and making it our own with a vision we’ve had since the day we decided to open a restaurant," the couple said in a statement. "We’re excited to finally let our guests see what’s behind the red door.”

Vita's reservation-only restaurant will be led by executive chef Juan Luis Urdaneta, a Venezuelan who previously ran taco shops and another Italian restaurant, Flora, in Colombia before moving to the United States. The menu will feature a selection of starters, homemade pasta and entrees.

The pasta dishes will incorporate classical carbonara, cacio e pepe, amatriciana, and interpretations on bottoni and balanzoni. Entrees include bistecca alla fiorentina, chicken al mattone and sea bass puttanesca.

Starters cost between $8 and $18, pasta dishes are $21 to $26, and entrees range from $32 to $42.

The space — formerly the Italian restaurant Branzino — features a dining room and bar, garden seating and a private dining room.

Hours for the new restaurant will be Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 p.m., and Sundays from 5-9 p.m. Reservations can be booked on Resy starting May 24. The gelato shop will maintain its current hours Tuesday through Sunday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Rittenhouse Center City Gelato Italian Restaurants Italian food

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey: June 28 at Parx Casino
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Free Library of Philadelphia

Free Library adds video games to its catalog
Free Library adds video games.png

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Health News

New measles case reported in Philadelphia region
Measles outbreak

Food & Drink

Pizza Brain to close its Fishtown shop, search for new home
Pizza Brain Fishtown

Phillies

Bryce Harper helps high schooler with prom proposal
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Nationals-May-2024

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer Memorial Day weekend activities
museum american revolution memorial day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved