Pair of winter storms to bring snow to Philly region this week

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, as the Philly region could see measurable snowfall Wednesday.

But before that storm, Monday morning's rain will become snow, resulting in less than an inch of accumulation, if any, in the Philly region. In the Poconos, 1-3 inches of snow is possible from this storm, and the Jersey Shore will only see rain.

Monday’s storm is predicted to be weaker than the weather system moving in later this week.

The winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Areas north and west of the 1-95 corridor are expected to see the heaviest snow, with accumulations up to five inches possible in the region. In Philadelphia, the NWS predicts 2-4 inches of snow.

The storm will start as snow before turning into a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

Wind speeds could be as high as 35 mph in areas outside Philadelphia, while coastal winds at the Jersey Shore could reach 50 mph. Moderate coastal flooding is possible, too.

The heavy, wet snow and wind speeds could lead to power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

Below is the forecast for Philadelphia for Monday through Thursday.

Monday: Rain before 2 p.m., then a mix of rain and snow. Light accumulation expected. High temperature of 42 degrees. Northeast wind of 5-10 mph. Overnight it will be clear with a low around 28. Northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 39. Then mostly cloudy at night with a low of 26.



Wednesday: Snow before 2 p.m. followed by a wintry mix of snow and rain turning to sleet. High temperature of 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. At night, 90% chance of more snow and sleet until 8 p.m. before turning to rain and snow later. Low of 27. Total snow accumulation between 2-4 inches.



Thursday: Chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a high of 34. Partly cloudy and cold overnight with a low temperature of 19 degrees.