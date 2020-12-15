More Culture:

December 15, 2020

Window display on East Passyunk Avenue pays tribute to essential workers

It can be viewed in the evening through the new year

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Photography COVID-19
Essential workers featured East Passyunk Ave Window display by Dave Christopher and Kate Mellina/Unexpected Philadelphia

The window display is located across from the Singing Fountain at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street. It features photos and bios of non-medical essential workers in the neighborhood.

The East Passyunk Avenue holiday tradition of showing support for community members through a window display continues in 2020.

Dave Christopher and Kate Mellina of the photo website and blog Unexpected Philadelphia have installed illuminated photos of local neighbors and merchants in their building's 27 windows for the past few winters.

RELATED: Philly eatery The Goat transforms into COVID-19 testing site for restaurant workers | Photos of essential workers to be displayed by the Science History Institute

This year, the display honors non-medical essential workers who have kept the neighborhood going through the pandemic. There are photos of mail carriers, SEPTA bus drivers, sanitation workers, grocery staff and others.

According to Unexpected Philadelphia, the photos were taken over the summer. The photographers stood at a distance and asked the local essential workers to remove their masks for a few seconds to get a quick snap of their faces.

The photo display can be seen daily through Sunday, Jan. 3. The windows are lit up from 4:30 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. You can find it across from the Singing Fountain at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street.

Details on the essential workers featured in the display are available in two blog posts from Unexpected Philadelphia so you can "meet" the hometown heroes online before you check out their photos in person.

