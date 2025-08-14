More Events:

August 14, 2025

Philadelphia Honey Festival returns to Wyck for a sweet finish to summer

Honey tastings, bee-bearding, mead garden and more highlight the Sept. 6 event in Germantown

By Phillyvoice Media Events
Festival Summer
Wyck Association Honey Festival Provided Courtesy/Wyck Association

The Philadelphia Honey Festival will return this fall to Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm for a daylong celebration of bees and beekeeping.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., organized in partnership with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild.

Activities include honey tastings, extraction demonstrations, food trucks and bee-bearding in the Rose Garden. The festival also will feature a vendor marketplace, guided tours of Wyck House and educational stations hosted by cultural organizations.

A beer and mead garden will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with offerings from Attic Brewing, Young American Cider and Random Tea Room.

Philadelphia Honey Festival at Wyck

Saturday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm
6026 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Free admission; pay as you go for food and drinks

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

Phillyvoice Media Events

Read more Festival Summer Philadelphia Honey

Videos

Featured

20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership
Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

GOP passes transit plan in Pa. Senate, but it faces opposition ahead

SEPTA funding PA senate

Sponsored

Your next getaway: Clarion County, PA

Limited - Clarion Main

Health News

Defining long COVID

long COVID definition

TV

'Task,' Brad Ingelsby's follow-up to 'Mare of Easttown,' gets official trailer and Sept. 7 premiere date

HBO Task Trailer

Festival

Philadelphia Honey Festival returns to Wyck

Wyck Association Honey Festival

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved