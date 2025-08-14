Philadelphia Honey Festival returns to Wyck for a sweet finish to summer

The Philadelphia Honey Festival will return this fall to Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm for a daylong celebration of bees and beekeeping.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., organized in partnership with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild.

Activities include honey tastings, extraction demonstrations, food trucks and bee-bearding in the Rose Garden. The festival also will feature a vendor marketplace, guided tours of Wyck House and educational stations hosted by cultural organizations.

A beer and mead garden will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with offerings from Attic Brewing, Young American Cider and Random Tea Room.

Saturday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm

6026 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Free admission; pay as you go for food and drinks

