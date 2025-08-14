More Sports:

August 14, 2025

2025-26 Sixers regular season schedule released

The local basketball team will play 82 games again.

By Adam Aaronson
Tyrese Maxey's fifth NBA season was far and away his most difficult. What is in store for 2025-26?

After announcing its NBA Cup Group Play schedules on Wednesday, the NBA announced its full regular season schedule on Thursday. The Sixers' slate looks like this:

The Sixers will play 82 games, but only 80 games are currently listed on their schedule. Two games will be scheduled after the completion of NBA Cup Group Play; the dates and opponents will be determined by whether or not the Sixers reach the Knockout Rounds of the NBA Cup.

Stay tuned for an extensive breakdown of the nuances of this schedule.

Adam Aaronson
