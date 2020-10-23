More Events:

October 23, 2020

Photos of essential workers to be displayed by the Science History Institute

A local photographer captured the images during the coronavirus pandemic

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
'Between Us and Catastrophe' exhibition Kyle Cassidy/The Science History Institute

Photographer Kyle Cassidy captured images of essential workers – nurses, Instacart shoppers, trash collectors and more – from all over Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Science History Institute will debut a new outdoor exhibition called "Between Us and Catastrophe," featuring images of essential workers taken by Philadelphia photographer Kyle Cassidy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The large-scale photos will be installed on the exterior of the Institute's building at 315 Chestnut St. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and will remain there through spring 2021. 

"Originally, this project focused on doctors and nurses, but as the shutdown progressed, Cassidy realized there were far more individuals working to keep us all alive – from food shoppers to mask-makers and sanitation workers," states a press release on the project.

"These portraits remind us that we’re all connected to science and medicine and technology. But more importantly, we are all connected to each other," the institute explains.

In addition, the Science History Institute has been sharing stories and interviews from the coronavirus pandemic through its podcast "Pandemic Perspectives." To accompany the exhibition, the podcast team has put together interviews with Cassidy and the essential workers of the portrait series for listeners.

The institute currently has only virtual programming, with plans to reopen to visitors next spring.

