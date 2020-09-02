Instagram photo series highlights East Passyunk people, places

East Passyunk resident and street photographer Matthew Scott Barber has teamed up with the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District to launch Faces of the Avenue, a photo essay series.

For 10 days, Barber will share black and white images that he snapped during the coronavirus pandemic on his Instagram , highlighting businesses and people in the neighborhood.

"When COVID-19 hit and shops were closed, I was deeply concerned about the future of our neighborhood," Barber said. "I’m not anymore. I had the privilege to meet and spend time with 19 businesses and restaurants to learn how they are surviving. These entrepreneurs are working their hardest to keep their dreams alive. They and their staff are going to work in the middle of a pandemic without complaint, and we are all benefitting from their sacrifice."



The series is a passion project for Barber, who hopes it will inspire Philadelphians to support local businesses.

His Instagram account will profile two small businesses or restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue each day through Thursday, Sept. 10. You can check out the first couple posts in the series below. The photos are accompanied by lengthy captions detailing his subjects.