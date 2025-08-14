More News:

August 14, 2025

Atlantic City airport to add flights to Florida in coming months with service by new airline

Allegiant Air will become the travel hub's second commercial carrier. It'll fly to Fort Lauderdale starting in December and more destinations starting in 2026.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Atlantic City airport Provided image/Allegiant

Atlantic City International Airport is adding a four routes to Florida serviced by Allegiant Air. Flight to Fort Lauderdale start Dec. 4. Additional service to St. Petersburg, Punta Gorda and Sanford begin in 2026.

Atlantic City International Airport will soon offer four routes to Florida through a new airline.

Allegiant Air, the budget carrier based in Las Vegas, announced its expansion to the South Jersey travel hub this week. It will provide flights from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale beginning Dec. 4, and add routes to three more Sunshine State destinations in early 2026. Flights to St. Petersburg and Punta Gorda, Florida, will take off Presidents' Day weekend. Service to Sanford, located near Orlando, also starts at that time.

MORE: Sylvester Stallone, who once compared Donald Trump to Rocky Balboa, chosen as Kennedy Center honoree

With the arrival of Allegiant Air, the Atlantic City airport has significantly increased travelers' airline options. Spirit Airlines is the transit center's only commercial carrier, though it scaled back service and shut down its crew base in 2024 amid financial difficulties; the budget airline later filed for bankruptcy. American Airlines offers bus service between the Atlantic City and Philadelphia International Airport.

"We're thrilled to bring our brand of low-cost, high-value travel to one of New Jersey's most iconic destinations," Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, said in a release. "Connecting this vibrant community with several cities across Florida not only strengthens our leisure network, but opens up more affordable and convenient travel options for our customers in both regions."

Allegiant Air is offering a flash sale on the Florida flights out of Atlantic City through Thursday. The fares, which are one-way and limited to certain dates, start at $39.

