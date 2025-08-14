45 chickens seized from Kensington home that showed 'clear signs of cockfighting'

Forty-five chickens were recovered Wednesday from a Kensington rowhome believed to have housed cockfights, according to ACCT Philly.

Police found 23 hens and 22 roosters at the home on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street after being called there for a separate investigation. ACCT Philly and the Pennsylvania SPCA were called to recover the birds.

ACCT said there was "clear signs of cockfighting" on the premises and that several of the roosters had been "dressed," meaning their combs, waddles and ear lobes were partially or completely removed.

Following the rescue, 23 hens will be moved to the Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown, Bucks County. Three roosters, who were not altered for fighting, also will head there, but animal control workers are searching for permanent homes for them. The other 19 roosters — who were aggressive and trained as fighters — will be euthanized, because they cannot be placed safely, ACCT said.

"We're not law enforcement and can't speak to any charges, but we hope this case is taken seriously by the federal authorities," an ACCT spokesperson said in a statement.

Police said they also seized narcotics and a firearm from the property, but declined to share additional information.

Anyone interested in caring for the chickens can email ACCT Philly.