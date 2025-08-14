More News:

August 14, 2025

45 chickens seized from Kensington home that showed 'clear signs of cockfighting'

The Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown is accepting 26 birds, ACCT Philly says. But 19 roosters trained as fighters will be euthanized.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Chickens
Chickens Rescue ACCT Provided Image/ACCT Philly

Forty-five roosters and hens were rescued from a Kensington home that showed 'clear signs of cockfighting,' ACCT Philly says.

Forty-five chickens were recovered Wednesday from a Kensington rowhome believed to have housed cockfights, according to ACCT Philly.

Police found 23 hens and 22 roosters at the home on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street after being called there for a separate investigation. ACCT Philly and the Pennsylvania SPCA were called to recover the birds. 

MORE: Essen Bakery owners say they closed for a mental health break. Their employees say they've been ghosted.

ACCT said there was "clear signs of cockfighting" on the premises and that several of the roosters had been "dressed," meaning their combs, waddles and ear lobes were partially or completely removed. 

Following the rescue, 23 hens will be moved to the Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown, Bucks County. Three roosters, who were not altered for fighting, also will head there, but animal control workers are searching for permanent homes for them. The other 19 roosters — who were aggressive and trained as fighters — will be euthanized, because they cannot be placed safely, ACCT said.

"We're not law enforcement and can't speak to any charges, but we hope this case is taken seriously by the federal authorities," an ACCT spokesperson said in a statement. 

Police said they also seized narcotics and a firearm from the property, but declined to share additional information. 

Anyone interested in caring for the chickens can email ACCT Philly

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Chickens Philadelphia Animal Cruelty ACCT Philly Kensington

Videos

Featured

Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer
20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

GOP passes transit plan in Pa. Senate, but it faces opposition ahead

SEPTA funding PA senate

Sponsored

AI and trade war reshape global economy

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Health News

Defining long COVID

long COVID definition

TV

'Task,' Brad Ingelsby's follow-up to 'Mare of Easttown,' gets official trailer and Sept. 7 premiere date

HBO Task Trailer

Festival

Philadelphia Honey Festival returns to Wyck

Wyck Association Honey Festival

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved