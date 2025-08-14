Police seek suspects wanted for string of South Philly robberies

Police are calling on the public to help them identify two suspects in multiple robberies across South Philadelphia.

All three incidents took place over the night of July 30 and early morning of July 31. According to law enforcement, the thieves targeted the Broad Street corridor, demanding cash, wallets and other property from victims walking or biking in the area.

The first robbery happened around 10 p.m. on the 1500 block of Catharine Street. Police say the two suspects approached a 68-year-old man and demanded he "give it up." One of the robbers carried a black and silver handgun. The pair took $60 from the victim's pocket and fled.

About an hour later, the suspects robbed a 31-year-old man biking the 1100 block of Ellsworth Street. One of the suspects stopped the victim by standing in the middle of the street, and lifted his shirt to reveal a gun when the cyclist braked. The other suspect stood as lookout, investigators say, while the thief took the victim's backpack containing his iPhone, wallet and $60. The backpack was later recovered, with the iPhone and wallet still inside. The cash was missing.

The final incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 31. According to police, one of the suspects approached a 26-year-old man from behind, placing a hand over his mouth and demanding his wallet. The thief was holding a gun. When the victim handed over his wallet, which was empty of cash, the suspect fled the scene without taking anything.

No victims were injured.

Philadelphia investigators have released footage of the two suspects, captured from surveillance video at a store where the thieves allegedly used some of the cash from the robberies. The clips call attention to tattoos on the first suspect's arm and second suspect's neck:

Anyone with information about the suspects or robberies can contact the PPD's South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 215-636-3014. Informants can also submit anonymous tips at 215-686-8477 or through this online form.

