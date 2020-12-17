Food & Wine includes Philly cheesesteak in 'The Best Dishes We Ate in 2020'

A Philly cheesesteak and a Bucks County burger made Food & Wine's "The Best Dishes We Ate in 2020" roundup.

"To make it through this year, we've clung to our comforts," states the article, which also lists pierogies, cornbread and hot dogs from across the country among its favorites.

Tofu is on there too, but the version they fell in love with is fried and has a sweet and spicy chili glaze. It's more indulgence than health food.



At the very top of the list is the Frizwit by chef Ari Miller of Musi BYOB. The cheesesteak is made with steak from Philly-based butchery Primal Supply, charred onions and beer cheese sauce on a hoagie roll from Merzbacher's of Germantown.

Before the pandemic, the Frizwit was usually only sold on the first Monday of each month, but Miller switched things up to help his business survive the crisis. Now, the cheesesteak and other sandwiches, including a vegetarian cheesesteak, can be purchased for pickup and delivery online.

"The Frizwit was born in 2015 as a pop up and remained as such until, you know, pandemic," reads the site. "We appreciate youse and your support of our small Philly business."



In the Food & Wine article, the magazine's senior editor reviewed Miller's creation stating, "I'd have stuck my bare hand into a backed-up grease trap if it meant getting to have more Frizwit in my life, but luckily all it takes is a trip to Philly."

A little further down the list, another local spot gets a shoutout. Dilly's Cheeseburger from Dilly's Corner in New Hope is named by the magazine as one of the best dishes from the year.

The burger is simple. You get a 6-ounce beef patty, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a Kaiser roll for $6.75 and you can add American cheese for an extra $1. Currently, you can place orders from the restaurant online or by calling them at (215) 862-5333. They take cards or exact change only.

"Every summer, my family heads deep into Bucks County, to tube down the Delaware River, pick berries and stuff ourselves silly at Dilly's Corner, an old-school burger stand down the road from the river," shared Food & Drink's deputy digital editor.

They stated that while their 2020 visit was different due to COVID-19, their family "all felt the quiet joy of a tradition uninterrupted" once they got their food.

Food & Wine's full "The Best Dishes We Ate in 2020" article is available online.