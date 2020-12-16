Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event

If you've spent your time inside during the pandemic listening to true crime podcasts and watching mystery shows, you can put your armchair detective skills to the test in 2021.

Chaddsford Winery in Delaware County is offering virtual murder mystery events starting in January. Tickets include a three-pack of wine for participants to open and enjoy while solving clues.

The online events will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from Jan. 14 through Jan. 30. Tickets cost $79. Ticket sales will end 10 days before the event, and each event is limited to 40 households.

After securing your spot, Chaddsford Winery will ship you a package with program information, clues, the Zoom login credentials and a bottle of sauvignon blanc, dry rosé and Harbinger, a red variety.

As for the murder mystery you'll be trying to solve, it has a "Back to the Future" vibe with time travel involved.

Participating sleuths will need to figure out who is the murderer, in which time period did the murder take place and how can they fix the time machine.

There will be opportunities to interrogate the suspects and interact with other participants during the event. After all the clues have been given, each household will submit their guesses in a private chat. Three correct answers will result in prizes.



Select dates from Thursday, Jan. 14 through Saturday, Jan. 30

7-9 p.m. | $79 per household

Virtual event