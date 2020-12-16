More Events:

December 16, 2020

Keep the holidays rolling with West Philly Favorites gift packs

Coffee, ceramics, flowers and pastries are a few of the things offered from neighborhood spots

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Gifts Small Businesses
West Philly Favorites gift pack A. Ricketts/Visit Philadelphia™

The four West Philly Favorites gift packs include various items from local small businesses, including Jezabel's Argentine Bakery (pictured above), Renata's Kitchen, Black Hound Clay Studio and Snapdragon Flowers.

Small businesses in West Philadelphia have teamed up to keep the season of giving going with handcrafted and locally produced items even after the holidays end.

West Philly Favorites are gift packs featuring items from Jezabel's Argentine Bakery, Renata's Kitchen, Black Hound Clay Studio, Snapdragon Flowers, Metropolitan Bakery and other favorite local spots.

RELATED: Mütter Museum's online store sells unusual gifts to give this holiday season | Pivot Coffee and Soupery opening next door to Hawthornes

There are four different packs, with pickups beginning the last week of January.

• Week 1: Coffee and Chocolate Lovers + baklava add on – Pickup Friday, Jan. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon
• Week 2: Small Batch Favorites Pack + Black Hound Studio planter add on – Pickup Friday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon
• Week 3: Valentine's Day Pack + Snapdragon Flowers add on – Pickup Friday, Feb. 12 from 4 to 6pm and Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon
• Week 4: Spicy Savory Pack + 1/2 dozen Dodo's Bagels add on – Pickup Friday, Feb. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

The packs can be purchased individually online for weekly pickup at Trolley Portal Gardens, located on 40th Street in University City. Each gift set includes four items and costs $65, with add-ons ranging from $12 to $35 apiece. You can also purchase a four-week subscription for a $20 discount.

Sales for individual packs will close two weeks prior to their respective pickup dates. All proceeds will go to participating West Philadelphia businesses.

Buying a subscription to West Philly Favorites would make a great last-minute but still thoughtful gift for the holidays. The packs are also good to keep in mind if you ever need a present for someone through the winter, or as a way to treat yourself.

