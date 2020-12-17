More Culture:

December 17, 2020

Wawa's first-ever drive-thru set to debut in Burlington County

The Westhampton Township location will have a grand opening Friday morning

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Wawa
wawa drive-thru opening Paul Hennessy/SIPA USA

Wawa's first convenience store with a drive-thru window opens Friday, Dec. 18, at 570 Rancocas Road, Westhampton Township, New Jersey. There will be a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m.

The first Wawa location with a drive-thru window opens in South Jersey on Friday. 

The store is located at 570 Rancocas Road in Westhampton Township, Burlington County. It will open tomorrow with a grand opening celebration from 10 to 10:30 a.m. 

The celebration will be socially distanced, of course, due to COVID-19. 

Wally Goose, the official Wawa mascot, will be there to celebrate, the Asbury Park Press reported.

The new drive-thru spot will be open until 6 p.m., for those that can't make it to the grand opening but want to visit during opening day.

Sadly, some people maybe have difficulty getting to the drive-thru at all, since Wednesday's storm brought 4-7 inches of snow in most of Burlington County. Westhampton received 4.1 inches.

The Burlington County Department of Roads and Bridges dispatched their fleet of more than 50 vehicles to plow the roads soon after. But even though the roads may be more cleared by Friday, officials urge drivers to be careful of slippery ice resulting from freezing temperatures.

Wawa announced the opening of their first drive-thru back in July, saying that more stores like it would be on the way.

The convenience store chain hasn't said where those stores will be, but said its opening three more stores in New Jersey soon. Those stores will open in North Jersey in Cranford, Eatontown, and Randolph, according to NJ.com.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Wawa New Jersey South Jersey Burlington County Convenience Stores Westhampton Retailers Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cardinals: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 15
Eagles-Cardinals-Corey-Clement_121720_usat

Healthy Eating

Gaining weight during the pandemic? You're not alone
Weight Loss 2021

Casinos

Atlantic City will auction chance to press detonate on Trump Plaza building implosion
trump plaza atlantic city implosion

Sponsored

John McMullen: Jason Kelce has a message for Eagles fans rooting for draft position over playoffs
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Food & Drink

Bridget Foy's rebuilds after fire, switches to outdoor cafe during indoor dining ban
East Philly Cafe pop up

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved