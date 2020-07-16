More News:

July 16, 2020

Wawa to debut drive-thru service in South Jersey township

New option allows customers to practice social distancing

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa Food
wawa drive-thru Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Wawa is opening its first drive-thru location in Westhampton, Burlington County.

Wawa plans to open its first drive-thru service at a store under construction in Burlington County – and more could be on the way. 

The convenience store chain is accelerating its testing of new initiatives in hopes of boosting access to its stores during the the coronavirus pandemic, the Asbury Park Press reported Wednesday. 

"We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19," Terri Micklin, Wawa's head of construction, told the newspaper. 

The new store will be located at the corner of Rancocas Road and Highland Drive in Westhampton Township. It is expected to open by the end of the year. 

Drive-thru service will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited menu that includes hoagies, sizzlis, coffee, smoothies and soups. Up to 19 vehicles will be able to line up for service. 

The store also will include three parking spots for curbside pickup. That option – and the drive-thru – more may be appealing during the public health crisis, when many patrons are trying to limit in-person interactions. 

"If more patrons are attempting to practice social distancing, the percent of customers utilizing the drive-thru may increase," CME Associates, the township board's engineer, wrote in a report. 

Wawa stores have continued operating during the COVID-19 crisis under various health and safety measures. All employees are now required to wear masks and gloves. Delivery and pickup options remain available. 

There are more than 860 Wawa stores across seven states and the District of Columbia. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

