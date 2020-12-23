Third season of 'Karate Kid' spinoff series among notable titles coming to Netflix in January

Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and shows that will arrive on the streaming service in January, with the third season of "Cobra Kai" leading the way.

The series is a spinoff of the classic "Karate Kid" films, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their original roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The spinoff, which is set decades after the events that unfolded in the original films, tells the story of Lawrence reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo and the return of his long-standing rivalry with LaRusso.

The first two seasons of the show were available on YouTube Premium, but Netflix acquired the series earlier this year.

The third season will debut on Jan. 8, and a fourth season has already been ordered.

Another new title seeing its Netflix debut is "Outside The Wire," a new film starring Anthony Mackie.

Set in the future, Mackie plays a top-secret android officer seeking to stop on a nuclear attack in a war zone. The film, which also stars Damson Idris and Michael Kelly, will debut on Netflix on Jan. 15.

The streaming service will also see many shows and movies depart when the calendar flips to 2021. Among those leaving Netflix next month is beloved sitcom "The Office," which will make its long-anticipated move to Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform.

Here are all the titles that will be arriving on Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2)

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Enter The Dragon

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Full Out 2: You Got This!

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1)

Into the Wild

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Julie & Julia

London Heist

Monarca (Season 2)

Mud

Mystic Pizza

Running Man (Season 1)

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

The Creative Brain

The Departed

The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Unknown

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning

Jan. 4

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 1)

LA's Finest (Season 1)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The History of Swear Words (Season 1)

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death (Season 1)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Cobra Kai (Season 3)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (Season 5)

Lupin (Season 1)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It's a City (Season 1)

Stuck Apart

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax (Season 4)

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Jan. 15

Bling Empire (Season 1)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4)

Disenchantment (Part 3)

Double Dad

Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball (Season 1)

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

The Magicians (Season 5)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother

Sightless

Jan. 21

Call My Agent! (Season 4)

Jan. 22

Blown Away (Season 2)

Busted! (Season 3)

Fate: The Winx Sage (Season 1)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2)

So My Grandma's a Lesbian!

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Season 1)

Jan. 27

50M2 (Season 1)

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero

Finding Ohana

The Dig

Jan. 31

Fatima





Here are all the titles that will be leaving Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

A Good Wife (Season 1)

Airplane!

An Education

An Innocent Mistake (Season 1)

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Case Closed (Season 1)

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Ex-Boyfriend (Season 1)

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Grand Hotel (Seasons 1-3)

Happy 300 Days (Season 1)

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

In Between (Season 1)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Knights of Sidonia (Seasons 1-2)

Lego Friends (5 Seasons)

Lego Friends: Girl on a Mission (Season 1)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Mars (Seasons 1-2)

Mr. Young (Seasons 1-2)

Octonauts (Seasons 1-3)

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Reckoning

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Inbetweeners (Seasons 1-3)

The Interview

The Notebook

The Office (Seasons 1-9)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Seasons 1-3)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)

The Town

The Witches

Troy

WarGames

What is Love? (Season 1)

Who's the One (Season 1)

Jan. 2

Bloodsport

Jan. 4

QB1: Beyond the Light (Season 2)

Skiptrace

Jan. 5

3 Heroines

Mara

Jan. 6

The Monster

Jan. 8

Battlefield Recovery (Season 1)

The Tudors (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 9

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 11

Dayveon

Jan. 12

Taken (Seasons 1-2)

Jan. 15

Haven (Seasons 1-5)

The Master

Jan. 16

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco

Jan. 17

Friday Night Tykes (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 25

When Calls the Heart (Seasons 1-5)

Jan. 27

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 31

The Hundred-Foot Journey