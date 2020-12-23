More Culture:

December 23, 2020

Third season of 'Karate Kid' spinoff series among notable titles coming to Netflix in January

'The Office', meanwhile, will be departing for Peacock next month

By Pat Ralph
netflix movies shows january 2021.png Screenshot via YouTube/Netflix

William Zabka reprises his role as Johnny Lawrence in 'Cobra Kai.'

Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and shows that will arrive on the streaming service in January, with the third season of "Cobra Kai" leading the way.

The series is a spinoff of the classic "Karate Kid" films, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their original roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The spinoff, which is set decades after the events that unfolded in the original films, tells the story of Lawrence reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo and the return of his long-standing rivalry with LaRusso.

The first two seasons of the show were available on YouTube Premium, but Netflix acquired the series earlier this year.

The third season will debut on Jan. 8, and a fourth season has already been ordered.

Another new title seeing its Netflix debut is "Outside The Wire," a new film starring Anthony Mackie.

Set in the future, Mackie plays a top-secret android officer seeking to stop on a nuclear attack in a war zone. The film, which also stars Damson Idris and Michael Kelly, will debut on Netflix on Jan. 15.

The streaming service will also see many shows and movies depart when the calendar flips to 2021. Among those leaving Netflix next month is beloved sitcom "The Office," which will make its long-anticipated move to Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform.

Here are all the titles that will be arriving on Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can't Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
Dream Home Makeover (Season 2)
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Enter The Dragon
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Full Out 2: You Got This!
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1)
Into the Wild
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)
Julie & Julia
London Heist
Monarca (Season 2)
Mud
Mystic Pizza
Running Man (Season 1)
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
The Creative Brain
The Departed
The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Unknown
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning

Jan. 4

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 1)
LA's Finest (Season 1)
Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The History of Swear Words (Season 1)

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina 
Surviving Death (Season 1)
Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Cobra Kai (Season 3)
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (Season 5)
Lupin (Season 1)
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It's a City (Season 1)
Stuck Apart
The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax (Season 4)

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Jan. 15

Bling Empire (Season 1)
Carmen Sandiego (Season 4)
Disenchantment (Part 3)
Double Dad
Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)
Hook
Kuroko's Basketball (Season 1)
Outside the Wire
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
The Magicians (Season 5)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls
Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother
Sightless

Jan. 21

Call My Agent! (Season 4)

Jan. 22

Blown Away (Season 2)
Busted! (Season 3)
Fate: The Winx Sage (Season 1)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2)
So My Grandma's a Lesbian!
The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Season 1)

Jan. 27

50M2 (Season 1)
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero
Finding Ohana
The Dig

Jan. 31

Fatima


Here are all the titles that will be leaving Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

A Good Wife (Season 1)
Airplane!
An Education
An Innocent Mistake (Season 1)
Anna Karenina 
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Case Closed (Season 1)
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe 
Dennis the Menace
Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)
Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Ex-Boyfriend (Season 1)
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)
Grand Hotel (Seasons 1-3)
Happy 300 Days (Season 1)
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
In Between (Season 1)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Knights of Sidonia (Seasons 1-2)
Lego Friends (5 Seasons)
Lego Friends: Girl on a Mission (Season 1)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
Mars (Seasons 1-2)
Mr. Young (Seasons 1-2)
Octonauts (Seasons 1-3)
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Reckoning
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Inbetweeners (Seasons 1-3)
The Interview
The Notebook
The Office (Seasons 1-9)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Seasons 1-3)
The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)
The Town
The Witches
Troy
WarGames
What is Love? (Season 1)
Who's the One (Season 1)

Jan. 2

Bloodsport

Jan. 4

QB1: Beyond the Light (Season 2)
Skiptrace

Jan. 5

3 Heroines
Mara

Jan. 6

The Monster

Jan. 8

Battlefield Recovery (Season 1)
The Tudors (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 9

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 11

Dayveon

Jan. 12

Taken (Seasons 1-2)

Jan. 15

Haven (Seasons 1-5)
The Master

Jan. 16

A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco

Jan. 17

Friday Night Tykes (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 25

When Calls the Heart (Seasons 1-5)

Jan. 27

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 31

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Pat Ralph
