'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' 'The Bachelor' Coming to Hulu this January

Dozens of new titles are coming to Hulu this January, including everything from "The Princess Bride" to "Diary of a Wimpy Kid."



The streaming service will also feature episodes of "The Bachelor" one day after they air on ABC.

The Hulu original movie "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise" will be making it to Hulu January 15. The film follows Marcus, played by Keean Johnson, a high school senior who is obsessed with music and has to get a brain surgery that could make him deaf. He and Wendy, played by Madeline Brewer, go on a quest to find the ultimate playlist of sounds before Marcus's surgery.

Television show "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will come back for its anticipated second season as well. The show follows computer programmer Zoey Clarke who can hear people's innermost wishes through popular songs.

Austin Powers will make a comeback to the streaming service next month as well. The trilogy of films will hit Hulu January 1, including "Austin Powers International Man of Mystery," "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

Here's a look at the full list of new titles heading to the streaming platform:

January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love and Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

January 4

Call Me Kat: Season 1 Premiere (Fox)

The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

January 5

The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

January 6

Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip: Series Premiere (Fox)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Name That Tune: Series Premiere (Fox)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6-8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

January 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 12

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

January 13

Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

Everyone Is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

January 14

Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

January 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

January 18

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

January 19

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

January 20

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investor: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock the Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

January 22

Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

January 27

Mixed-ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

January 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in January:

January 3

The Waterboy (1998)

January 4

Scream 4 (2011)

January 24

Awaiting (2015)

Janis: Little Blue Girl (2015)

Le Ride (2016)

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story (2016)

Soufra (2017)

The Ghoul (2015)

The Heart of Nuba (2018)

School Dance (2014)

January 31

12 Rounds (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bad Company (2002)

Beerfest (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Breakdown (1997)

Christmas in Compton (2012)

Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu)

Love Hurts (1990)

Major League (1989)

Maverick (1994)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)

Pride (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Sydney White (2007)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Eye (2008)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

The Skull (1965)













