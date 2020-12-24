New York's Greek from Greece bakery to open West Philly location

West Philadelphia will be the next location in the Delaware Valley to welcome New York-based bakery Greek from Greece, which recently opened a store in Kennett Square, Chester County, as part of a major expansion plan.

Based on the Mediterranean Diet, GFG offers range of savory Greek products, freshly baked breads, coffee, breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts. They also offer catering.

The company says all of the bakery's products are made in Greece and imported to the United States.

After striking success in the New York metropolitan area, GFG merged with Dairy Barn, whose 30 drive-thru locations will be converted into Greek from Greece stores.

The company's Kennett Square location opened Dec. 15 at 115 W. State St.

In West Philly, the new location is planned at 107 N. 33rd St., adjacent to Drexel's campus in University City. The opening date is set for Jan. 15.

Additional locations are slated to open next year in Rye, New York; Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Weehawken, New Jersey.

You can take a look at Greek from Greece's menu here.