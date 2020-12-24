More Culture:

December 24, 2020

New York's Greek from Greece bakery to open West Philly location

Company has plans for nationwide expansion

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bakeries
Greek from Greece Philly Street View/Google

Greek from Greece will open at 107 N. 33rd St. in West Philadelphia on Jan. 15, 2020. The store pictured above is located at 168 William St. in New York City.

West Philadelphia will be the next location in the Delaware Valley to welcome New York-based bakery Greek from Greece, which recently opened a store in Kennett Square, Chester County, as part of a major expansion plan.

Based on the Mediterranean Diet, GFG offers range of savory Greek products, freshly baked breads, coffee, breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts. They also offer catering.

The company says all of the bakery's products are made in Greece and imported to the United States.

After striking success in the New York metropolitan area, GFG merged with Dairy Barn, whose 30 drive-thru locations will be converted into Greek from Greece stores.

The company's Kennett Square location opened Dec. 15 at 115 W. State St.

In West Philly, the new location is planned at 107 N. 33rd St., adjacent to Drexel's campus in University City. The opening date is set for Jan. 15.

Additional locations are slated to open next year in Rye, New York; Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Weehawken, New Jersey.

You can take a look at Greek from Greece's menu here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bakeries Philadelphia West Philly Kennett Square University City Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
122020JalenHurts2

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and the Eagles' quarterback drama may never end
Jalen-Hurts-eagles-celebration_122020_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved