David Chang's Fuku will be available for delivery in Philadelphia

Starting Saturday, Philadelphians will be able to get sandwiches from Fuku delivered to their door.

The fried chicken joint from famous chef David Chang, founder of Momofuku and star of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious," has partnered with REEF Neighborhood Kitchens.

Fuku started within Chang's original Momofuku in New York City and has since grown into its own fast-casual eatery.



While Fuku has been available at the concession stands in Lincoln Financial Field for a few years, this is the first time Philly customers can get it delivered within the city.



REEF's national network of Neighborhood Kitchens enables restaurants to quickly expand their delivery businesses.

Fuku's Neighborhood Kitchen will be in Northern Liberties. You won't be able to go in and order, as it's a delivery-only model, but the fried chicken offerings will be available through most major delivery platforms, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

To celebrate the launch, Philly customers will receive free delivery via Uber Eats through the end of 2020.

The full menu, including a new spicy chicken sandwich, will be available for delivery throughout the city starting this Saturday, Dec. 19.