December 15, 2020

David Chang's Fuku will be available for delivery in Philadelphia

You no longer have to visit the Linc to get one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in Philly

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fuku Spicy Chicken Sandwich Courtesy of/Fuku

Fuku sells fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, fries and dipping sauces.

Starting Saturday, Philadelphians will be able to get sandwiches from Fuku delivered to their door.

The fried chicken joint from famous chef David Chang, founder of Momofuku and star of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious," has partnered with REEF Neighborhood Kitchens.

RELATED: Pivot Coffee and Soupery opening next door to Hawthornes

Fuku started within Chang's original Momofuku in New York City and has since grown into its own fast-casual eatery.

While Fuku has been available at the concession stands in Lincoln Financial Field for a few years, this is the first time Philly customers can get it delivered within the city.

REEF's national network of Neighborhood Kitchens enables restaurants to quickly expand their delivery businesses. 

Fuku's Neighborhood Kitchen will be in Northern Liberties. You won't be able to go in and order, as it's a delivery-only model, but the fried chicken offerings will be available through most major delivery platforms, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

To celebrate the launch, Philly customers will receive free delivery via Uber Eats through the end of 2020.

The full menu, including a new spicy chicken sandwich, will be available for delivery throughout the city starting this Saturday, Dec. 19.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

