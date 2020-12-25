Eddie Vedder releases acoustic cover of Bruce Springsteen's timeless 'Growin' Up'

Pearl Jam has had a busy 2020 with the March release of their 10th studio album, "Gigaton," and now an the "Matter of Time" EP from frontman Eddie Vedder, released on Christmas Day.

Last month, Vedder released two tracks — the eponymous "Matter of Time" and "Say Hi" — but the rest of the EP features at-home acoustic covers of several Pearl Jam songs and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Growin' Up."