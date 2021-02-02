The Hotel Hershey makes list of 100 best resorts, picked by U.S. News

The Hotel Hershey, a five-star resort located near Hersheypark, is included in U.S. News & World Report's rankings of the 100 Best Resorts in the U.S.

The Pennsylvania destination is No. 84 on the list. Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii is the No. 1 pick, followed by Acqualine Resort & Residences on the Beach in Miami, Florida, and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, also in Hawaii.

The Hotel Hershey offers cocoa bath treatments at its "chocolate spa," as well as other amenities including golf, pools, hiking trails, a falconry experience and a sports complex with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.

There are rooms with king and queen-sized beds, a range of suites and woodside cottages for guests to stay at while visiting.

U.S. News also released its 2021 Best Hotels in the U.S. rankings. No local hotels made the top 100, but the Four Seasons Hotel at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia came close.

The luxury hotel is No. 104 on the list. It received a prestigious five-star designation from Forbes in 2020.

You can check out U.S. News' full rankings of the Best Resorts in the U.S. and the Best Hotels in the U.S., as well as other rankings.