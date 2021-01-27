AKA Rittenhouse Square turning suites into private dining for Valentine's Day

If you're tiring of looking at the same four walls in your home after months of COVID-19 restrictions, maybe it's time for a staycation in Philadelphia.

AKA Rittenhouse Square and a.kitchen have partnered together for a Valentine's Day date idea that includes dinner and a movie.



AKA ' s furnished suites will become full-service, private dining spaces where couples can enjoy a tasting menu, plus wine and cocktail pairings. To rent the private suite for a three-hour dinner costs $50.

Guests will have access to a range of film selections available on the in-suite flat screen televisions. A selection of suggested films has been curated by the Philadelphia Film Society, a nonprofit organization that hosts the Philadelphia Film Festival and created the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.



If guests choose to stay overnight, the price is $250. Guests who stay overnight will have the opportunity to watch a film in AKA's private, seven-seat screening room.



The Dinner + Movie package is available through the end of March. The food portion of the experience is $55 per person for a three-course meal that includes dishes like chive ricotta dumplings and Éclat Chocolate tahini cake. For Valentine’s Day weekend, a.kitchen will offer a special menu, which is $85 per person.

Bookings can be made on Tock. There are two separate Dinner + Movie reservations, one of which is specifically for the holiday weekend.