Positano Coast celebrating Valentine's Day with candlelight dinners

January 26, 2021
You may not be able to whisk your special someone away to Italy for a romantic dinner on Feb. 14, but you can treat them to pasta and seafood at Old City's Positano Coast, which aims to make guests feel like they're dining on the beautiful Amalfi Coast.
The restaurant will offer candlelight dinners over Valentine's Day weekend.
Lights will be turned off throughout the spacious restaurant and instead lit with candles, giving everything a soft, warm glow to set the lovey-dovey holiday mood.
Couples can enjoy Italian classics, plus wine, cocktails and dessert. Dine-in specials will include:
Lobster Ravioli ($24) with shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, brandy cream sauce
Tagliatelle ($22) with bolognese ragu, aged provolone
Linguine ($24) with sea urchin, crab, black squid ink
Gnocchi Al Forno ($22) with potato dumplings, burrata, house-made sauce
Paccheri ($20) with spicy vodka sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, breadcrumbs
Risotto ($23) with arborio rice, baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
Grilled Salmon ($25) with broccoli, crispy onions, citrus sauce
Diver Scallops ($28) with pesto risotto, lemon confit
Zucchini Crab Cake ($29) with zucchini, spinach, potatoes, lemon butter sauce
Braised Short Ribs ($29) with sautéed escarole, roasted garlic
Whole Fish ($42) with sautéed spinach
Chicken Saltimbocca ($22) with sage, prosciutto, mushrooms, marsala, mozzarella, spinach
There will be three dishes made for sharing, too. They include a seafood board, a lobster with pasta dish and a pork chop dish. Additionally, Positano Coast will offer oyster and Champagne pairings all weekend.
Reservations for Valentine's Day weekend can be made online.
The restaurant also is offering a special takeout menu for two. It includes crab tacos, rigatoni, a choice of pork chop parmigiana or grilled salmon, dessert and a bottle of prosecco. The cost is $125 plus tax and gratuity. It's available Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. Pre-orders can be placed by calling (215) 238-0499.
Positano Coast is located at 212 Walnut St.
