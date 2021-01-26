Positano Coast celebrating Valentine's Day with candlelight dinners

You may not be able to whisk your special someone away to Italy for a romantic dinner on Feb. 14, but you can treat them to pasta and seafood at Old City's Positano Coast, which aims to make guests feel like they're dining on the beautiful Amalfi Coast.

The restaurant will offer candlelight dinners over Valentine's Day weekend.

Lights will be turned off throughout the spacious restaurant and instead lit with candles, giving everything a soft, warm glow to set the lovey-dovey holiday mood.

Couples can enjoy Italian classics, plus wine, cocktails and dessert. Dine-in specials will include:

Lobster Ravioli ($24) with shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, brandy cream sauce

Tagliatelle ($22) with bolognese ragu, aged provolone

Linguine ($24) with sea urchin, crab, black squid ink

Gnocchi Al Forno ($22) with potato dumplings, burrata, house-made sauce

Paccheri ($20) with spicy vodka sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, breadcrumbs

Risotto ($23) with arborio rice, baby shrimp, mussels, calamari

Grilled Salmon ($25) with broccoli, crispy onions, citrus sauce

Diver Scallops ($28) with pesto risotto, lemon confit

Zucchini Crab Cake ($29) with zucchini, spinach, potatoes, lemon butter sauce

Braised Short Ribs ($29) with sautéed escarole, roasted garlic

Whole Fish ($42) with sautéed spinach

Chicken Saltimbocca ($22) with sage, prosciutto, mushrooms, marsala, mozzarella, spinach

There will be three dishes made for sharing, too. They include a seafood board, a lobster with pasta dish and a pork chop dish. Additionally, Positano Coast will offer oyster and Champagne pairings all weekend.

Reservations for Valentine's Day weekend can be made online.

The restaurant also is offering a special takeout menu for two. It includes crab tacos, rigatoni, a choice of pork chop parmigiana or grilled salmon, dessert and a bottle of prosecco. The cost is $125 plus tax and gratuity. It's available Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. Pre-orders can be placed by calling (215) 238-0499.

Positano Coast is located at 212 Walnut St.