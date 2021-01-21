Chaddsford Winery hosting wine and chocolate parings

This February, there will be wine and chocolate pairings at Chaddsford Winery.

The tastings will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.

They will be held in the winery's newly renovated Barrel Room. During each session, guests will be treated to four pairings, plus a glass of bubbly.

Chaddsford Winery partnered with Éclat Chocolate, Birchrun Hills and Herman's Coffee for the event.



The lineup includes:

• 2018 Sparkling White

• Éclat Lavender Truffle with 2019 Dry Rosé: Redux

• Éclat Pear Caramel with 2019 Traminette

• Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese + Éclat Dutch Pretzel Bar with 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

• Hermans Coffee YAAIMH Blend + Chocolate Beignet

Tickets are $35 per person. Reservations for the tasting can be made online. Tables can accommodate groups of two to four people.

Space is limited, so if you want to score a Valentine's Day time, make sure to secure a spot early.

The winery is located at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford.