Chaddsford Winery hosting wine and chocolate parings

January 21, 2021
This February, there will be wine and chocolate pairings at Chaddsford Winery.
The tastings will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.
They will be held in the winery's newly renovated Barrel Room. During each session, guests will be treated to four pairings, plus a glass of bubbly.
Chaddsford Winery partnered with Éclat Chocolate, Birchrun Hills and Herman's Coffee for the event.
The lineup includes:
• 2018 Sparkling White
• Éclat Lavender Truffle with 2019 Dry Rosé: Redux
• Éclat Pear Caramel with 2019 Traminette
• Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese + Éclat Dutch Pretzel Bar with 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
• Hermans Coffee YAAIMH Blend + Chocolate Beignet
Tickets are $35 per person. Reservations for the tasting can be made online. Tables can accommodate groups of two to four people.
Space is limited, so if you want to score a Valentine's Day time, make sure to secure a spot early.
The winery is located at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.