January 21, 2021

Chaddsford Winery hosting wine and chocolate parings

The event makes a great Valentine's Day date

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chaddsford Winery partnered with Éclat Chocolate, Birchrun Hills and Herman's Coffee for the February tastings.

This February, there will be wine and chocolate pairings at Chaddsford Winery.

The tastings will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.

They will be held in the winery's newly renovated Barrel Room. During each session, guests will be treated to four pairings, plus a glass of bubbly.

Chaddsford Winery partnered with Éclat Chocolate, Birchrun Hills and Herman's Coffee for the event.

The lineup includes:

• 2018 Sparkling White
• Éclat Lavender Truffle with 2019 Dry Rosé: Redux
• Éclat Pear Caramel with 2019 Traminette
• Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese + Éclat Dutch Pretzel Bar with 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
• Hermans Coffee YAAIMH Blend + Chocolate Beignet 

Tickets are $35 per person. Reservations for the tasting can be made online. Tables can accommodate groups of two to four people.

Space is limited, so if you want to score a Valentine's Day time, make sure to secure a spot early.

The winery is located at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford.

Sinead Cummings
