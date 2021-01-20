More Events:

January 20, 2021

Valentine's Day dinner 'Love Notes' includes virtual opera performance

East Passyunk Opera Project is teaming up with Pistola’s del Sur, Sancho Pistola’s and Jose Pistola’s

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Dinners
Pistola's dinner and opera show Courtesy of/Colin M. Lenton

The Love Notes dinner and show will take place over Valentine's Day dinner. Get the three-course meal delivered, or pickup from the restaurant, and settle in to watch a virtual opera performance.

Love Notes is a Valentine's Day dinner and a show that celebrates Philly's arts and culture scene.

It includes a three-course meal from Pistola's del Sur, Sancho Pistola's or Jose Pistola's and a virtual concert performed by accomplished opera singers, organized by East Passyunk Opera Project.

RELATED: Couples can take a virtual cooking class together Valentine's Day weekend | Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails

Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano, and Joshua Blue, tenor, will perform from their home in South Philly.

The couple's virtual broadcast will be accompanied by pianist Aurelien Eulert and there will be several guest appearances from performers who have sung at distinguished opera and concert venues throughout the world. Some have had leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera.

Love Notes will run Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. Food will be available for pickup and delivery.

Tickets are $75 and includes a three-course dinner for two and access to the performance, or $95 to add on a drink pairing.

The virtual concert will premiere on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and the link will be live for ticket holders through the weekend.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Valentine's Day Dinners Philadelphia Restaurants Performances Arts & Culture Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Following Rivers' retirement, would the Colts be interested in trading for Wentz?
Wentz-Reich_012021_usat

Ceremonies

'Democracy has prevailed': The transcript of Joe Biden's inaugural speech
joe biden inaugural address

Performances

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi highlight 'Celebrating America' concert for Biden's inauguration
Celebrating America inauguration

Eagles

Eytan Shander: No matter who they hire, the next Eagles coach is being set up to fail
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Opioids

Philly health officials warn 'fentanyl is in everything' as meth, PCP overdoses rise
Fentanyl Philly Overdoses

Inauguration

Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines
Inauguration Wine Package

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved