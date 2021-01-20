Valentine's Day dinner 'Love Notes' includes virtual opera performance

Love Notes is a Valentine's Day dinner and a show that celebrates Philly's arts and culture scene.

It includes a three-course meal from Pistola's del Sur, Sancho Pistola's or Jose Pistola's and a virtual concert performed by accomplished opera singers, organized by East Passyunk Opera Project.

Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano, and Joshua Blue, tenor, will perform from their home in South Philly.

The couple's virtual broadcast will be accompanied by pianist Aurelien Eulert and there will be several guest appearances from performers who have sung at distinguished opera and concert venues throughout the world. Some have had leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera.

Love Notes will run Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. Food will be available for pickup and delivery.

Tickets are $75 and includes a three-course dinner for two and access to the performance, or $95 to add on a drink pairing.



The virtual concert will premiere on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and the link will be live for ticket holders through the weekend.