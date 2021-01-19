More Events:

January 19, 2021

Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails

After the tour, couples will take a short walk to Art in the Age

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Betsy Ross House
Betsy Ross House Valentine's Day M. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

The Betsy Ross House at 239 Arch St. is alleged to be the site where the seamstress Betsy Ross lived when she sewed the first American flag. The landmark offers tours and sometimes special programming.

It's time to start planning ahead for Valentine's Day, which falls on a Sunday this year.

If you're looking for a unique date idea, Old City's Betsy Ross House is offering something special on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13. The "Tipsy History: A Love Story" tour includes history, romance and cocktails.

RELATED: Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January | One Book, One Philadelphia picks poetry collection as its 2021 selection

Guests will meet a young Betsy Ross just after her elopement with husband John to hear about their love story and how she faced the condemnation of her Quaker community for marrying outside her religion.

After, everyone will head into the Philly landmark for a love-themed tour of the house. Then to end the Valentine's Day event, there will be a short walk around the corner to Art in the Age to warm up with a handcrafted cocktail featuring chocolate.

Tours run about 90 minutes and tickets are limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required. 

"Tipsy History: A Love Story" will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both dates. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.

The unique date idea could be good way to end the day after a charming stroll through historic Old City, or it could be a fun happy hour idea ahead of a romantic dinner.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Valentine's Day Betsy Ross House Philadelphia Cocktails Tours History Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updated Eagles head coaching search tracker
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Government

Biden selects Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary
Rachel Levine Biden

Inauguration

Virtual inauguration parade to feature Jon Stewart, TikTok star Nathan Apodaca
Stewart Biden Inauguration parade

Sixers

What's wrong with Ben Simmons?
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Illness

The biological clock may hold the key to better prostate cancer treatments
Circadian Rhythms Prostate Cancer

Inauguration

Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines
Inauguration Wine Package

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved