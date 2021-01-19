Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails

It's time to start planning ahead for Valentine's Day, which falls on a Sunday this year.

If you're looking for a unique date idea, Old City's Betsy Ross House is offering something special on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13. The "Tipsy History: A Love Story" tour includes history, romance and cocktails.

Guests will meet a young Betsy Ross just after her elopement with husband John to hear about their love story and how she faced the condemnation of her Quaker community for marrying outside her religion.

After, everyone will head into the Philly landmark for a love-themed tour of the house. Then to end the Valentine's Day event, there will be a short walk around the corner to Art in the Age to warm up with a handcrafted cocktail featuring chocolate.

Tours run about 90 minutes and tickets are limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.

"Tipsy History: A Love Story" will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both dates. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.

The unique date idea could be good way to end the day after a charming stroll through historic Old City, or it could be a fun happy hour idea ahead of a romantic dinner.