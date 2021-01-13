Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January

Chestnut Hill on Ice returns this January with ice sculptures, an ice bonfire and chili specials.

The two-day event will take place along Germantown Avenue, between Rex and Willow Grove avenues, on Friday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 30, from noon to 6 p.m.



The ice sculptures can be viewed on both days in the neighborhood and live ice carving by ice sculptor Peter Slavin and his team will take place at Laurel Hill Gardens, 8125 Germantown Ave., on that Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

An impressive, 8-foot bonfire encased in a pillar of ice can be viewed at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at East Evergreen Avenue.

There will be fire pits for attendees to warm up at during the festival, too, where winter cocktails, other beverages and snacks will be sold. Chili specials from local restaurants also will be for sale along the avenue.



For the third year, Chestnut Hill’s restaurants will compete to see who can create the best chili. Participants include El Poquito (beef chili), Chestnut Hill Grill (vegetarian chili), McNally’s Tavern (turkey chili), All the Way Live Cafe (chickpea chili), Cosimo’s Pizza Cafe (beef chili), Mimi’s Market & Café (beef chili) and Chestnut Hill Brewing (vegan chili).



On Saturday, Chestnut Hill Brewing, 8231 Germantown Ave., will have live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Cold beers and cocktails can be enjoyed in an ice mug, or warm up with a salted-caramel vodka hot chocolate.

Attendees should look for the iceless ice skating rink and a stylized yurt village during the weekend event, too. More information on everything offered during the festival is available on the Chestnut Hill website.

Friday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30, from noon to 6 p.m.

Germantown Avenue

