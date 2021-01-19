Couples can take a virtual cooking class together Valentine's Day weekend

It can be hard to plan a date night, and especially hard to plan Valentine's Day.

One common idea that often gets recommended is to cook a romantic dinner for two at home. For the holiday, however, you'll want to think bigger than making a basic dish.

Philly's 12th Street Catering is offering a virtual cooking class on Friday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m. On the menu is a paella, with step-by-step instruction provided.

Couples will cook the entrée and two side dishes with live guidance from 12th Street's Adam DeLosso, known for his award-winning paella recipe. Also included is a dessert prepared by 12th Street's in-house pastry kitchen.

The price is $100 for a kit for two people. It includes individually packaged and labeled ingredients, a recipe card and menu.

Those interested in the class can register by emailing info@12stcatering.com or calling (215) 386-8595 by Thursday, Feb. 4.

The entire Valentine's Day menu is below.

• Free range chicken, chorizo bilbao and shrimp paella with rice, sofrito and peas

• Oven roasted piquillo peppers with sherry vinegar, thyme and garlic

• Toasted baguette with saffron-chipotle aioli

• Tres leches cake prepared by 12th Street

Delivery is not included in the cost of the class. 12th Street offers free onsite pickup, or customers can pay for local delivery and priority overnight shipping via FedEx.

