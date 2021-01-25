More Events:

January 25, 2021

Drive-in theater in Exton opening Valentine's Day weekend

When purchasing tickets, the website lets you reserve your parking spot for the movie

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Drive In
Drive-in theater Exton Xinhua/Sipa USA

A new drive-in movie theater is coming to Exton, Chester County, that will be open on weekends. Drive-ins have become popular again during the pandemic, when many people were looking for activities outdoors where they can social distance.

A drive-in theater at the Exton Square Mall in Chester County is opening.

It will debut Valentine’s Day weekend and then be open permanently every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afterwards.

"A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be screened on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m.

Other movies that will be shown over opening weekend include director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and "The War with Grandpa" starring Robert De Niro.

At the Exton drive-in, guests can reserve their parking spots when purchasing tickets.

In-car dining also will be offered. Hot food and movie snacks like popcorn and candy can be ordered from the concession stand through an app and then delivered to the car. No outside food will be allowed at the drive-in.

Tickets are $32 per car and can be purchased online. The address for the drive-in is 260 Exton Square Parkway.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff



