Drive-in theater in Exton opening Valentine's Day weekend

A drive-in theater at the Exton Square Mall in Chester County is opening.

It will debut Valentine’s Day weekend and then be open permanently every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afterwards.

"A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be screened on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m.

Other movies that will be shown over opening weekend include director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and "The War with Grandpa" starring Robert De Niro.

At the Exton drive-in, guests can reserve their parking spots when purchasing tickets.

In-car dining also will be offered. Hot food and movie snacks like popcorn and candy can be ordered from the concession stand through an app and then delivered to the car. No outside food will be allowed at the drive-in.

Tickets are $32 per car and can be purchased online. The address for the drive-in is 260 Exton Square Parkway.