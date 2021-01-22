More Events:

January 22, 2021

Wonderspaces reopens at Fashion District with three new art installations

Tickets must be purchased in advance to view the immersive and interactive artwork

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Exhibits
'Submergence' is one of the original art installations still displayed at Wonderspaces. This image was taken before the pandemic. Masks are now required to visit.

Wonderspaces at Fashion District Philadelphia opened in early 2020, bringing interactive art installations to Philly.

Then the pandemic hit, and the exhibit has been closed and open at various times depending on the city's COVID-19 protocols. With the most recent restrictions relaxed, Wonderspaces officially re-opened to the public on Friday.

Tickets are currently available online for dates through the end of February. Face coverings are required and there is a reduced number of visitors allowed inside.

Many of the original installations are still on display, including "'Submergence" with thousands of hanging lights to walk through and "Transition," a virtual reality experience depicting leaving one world and entering another.

There are also three new artworks to check out this winter. "Akousmaflore" is a hanging garden of living plants that sonically respond to gentle touch, "Thank You Bags" invites visitors to consider the overuse of plastic and "Notes on Blindness: Into Darkness" is a virtual reality experience based on artist John Hull's experience with blindness.

No longer on view are "Dinner Party," another virtual reality experience, and "Sweet Spot," which used miles of colorful nylon string.

Wonderspaces is open Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are priced at $15-$24 per person.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

