Independence Hall, Liberty Bell Center to reopen with COVID-19 health protocols

Starting on Monday, indoor sites at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia will resume operations for the first time since November after museums received the all-clear to reopen their doors at the start of the new year.

Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell Center, the Independence Visitor Center, Old City Hall and Congress Hall are among the places that will start welcoming back guests this week, the Independence Visitor Center Corporation announced on Sunday.

However, the organization's City Hall Visitor Center and Love Park Visitor Center will keep their doors closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tours will resume as well on Monday, and all amenities inside the visitor center — including its gift shop — will be open to the public on a daily basis.

When visitors return to these venues, they will be required to follow several coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

All guests will be mandated to wear face masks at all times when inside a facility. Social distancing will be enforced inside all buildings and capacity limits will be implemented.

Locations at Independence National Historical Park were temporarily shut down in November for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Philly in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The new guidelines forced all museums across the city to close down until at least January.

Outdoor spaces at Independence Mall, as well as digital content and virtual access to museums, have remained available to guests.

The organization's goal of reopening its museums in January came to fruition after city officials announced late last month that museums could resume operations as soon as Jan. 4.

However, other museums across the city have yet to unveil their reopening plans amid the public health crisis.

The National Constitution Center, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Museum of the American Revolution and the Franklin Institute will all remain temporarily closed until further notice.

Each institution said that it will work with local and state health officials when determining its plans to resume operations.