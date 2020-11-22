More Culture:

November 22, 2020

Independence Hall, Liberty Bell Center to close for remainder of 2020 due to Philly’s latest COVID-19 restrictions

Museums across the city have been ordered to shut down until January as coronavirus infections spike

By Pat Ralph
independence hall liberty bell covid-19.jpg Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Digital content and virtual access to Independence Hall will continue to be provided online for visitors to enjoy while in-person activities and events are on hold, the IVCC said.

In the wake of new COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Philadelphia on Friday, Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center will temporarily shut down for the remainder of 2020.

All Independence National Historical Park indoor sites, including the Independence Visitor Center, will be closed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, the Independence Visitor Center Corp. announced.

Outdoor spaces, such as Independence Mall, will continue to remain open. But visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The organization said that it will continue offering visitor information services and respond to visitor inquiries through its toll-free phone service that’s available seven days per week.

Digital content and virtual access to Philly’s attractions, museums, and historic sites will continue to be provided online for visitors to enjoy while in-person activities and events are on hold, the IVCC said.

While amenities located inside the visitor center have been paused, online services — such as gift shopping — are available to the public.

As part of the city’s latest coronavirus restrictions, all museums have been ordered to shut down for the remainder of the year.

Earlier this week, a group of five Philly museums announced that they would close their doors until the new year.

Those museums are the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Like the Independence Visitor Center Corp., the five museums said that they hope to reopen their doors in early 2021.

But before each institution does reopen, it will work alongside elected officials and health authorities when developing plans.

The National Constitution Center also announced earlier this week that it has temporarily closed its doors to the public in accordance with the city’s latest COVID-19 guidelines.

The institution will continue to feature free virtual programs and resources, including live classes, online town halls, and an interactive media library.

