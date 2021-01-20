More Events:

January 20, 2021

Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining

The team behind Parks on Tap is bringing beer and wine to the greenhouse

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dining
Dining at Horticulture Center Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality

Inside the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center are tropical and succulent plants, as well as fountains and statues. This winter, it will invite diners to enjoy the greenery.

Indoor dining has opened up again in Philadelphia, which means many diners can return to their favorite restaurants without having to face the outdoor elements.

There's a new pop-up in Philly, though, that combines the best parts of outdoor dining with indoor comfort.

RELATED: Pizzeria Beddia to donate portion of sales to Philabundance this winter | Remi Ricotta offers to-go pasta dishes in Center City

The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, filled with tropical plants and glistening pools, will open to diners on Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

FCM Hospitality and the team behind Parks on Tap is bringing the pop-up to the 30,000-square-foot greenhouse space. There will be beer, wine and hot beverages to drink, plus picnic and barbecue foods. A portion of all sales will benefit Philadelphia's parks.

Reservations are encouraged, with each table currently being limited to four guests. Any additional seating will be first come, first served. There will be some outdoor dining too, weather permitting.

The pop-up will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

Pop-up at Horticulture CenterCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

You may forget it's winter after stepping into the greenhouse for beer and burgers.


Pop-up at Horticulture CenterCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The greenhouse will open to diners on Friday, Jan. 22. A portion of all Parks Pop-Up sales will benefit Philadelphia's parks.


