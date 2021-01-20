Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining

Indoor dining has opened up again in Philadelphia, which means many diners can return to their favorite restaurants without having to face the outdoor elements.

There's a new pop-up in Philly, though, that combines the best parts of outdoor dining with indoor comfort.

The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, filled with tropical plants and glistening pools, will open to diners on Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

FCM Hospitality and the team behind Parks on Tap is bringing the pop-up to the 30,000-square-foot greenhouse space. There will be beer, wine and hot beverages to drink, plus picnic and barbecue foods. A portion of all sales will benefit Philadelphia's parks.

Reservations are encouraged, with each table currently being limited to four guests. Any additional seating will be first come, first served. There will be some outdoor dining too, weather permitting.



The pop-up will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.



Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality You may forget it's winter after stepping into the greenhouse for beer and burgers.